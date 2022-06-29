Bisi Owens’ parents should be proud | READER COMMENTARY

Bisi Owens, who participated in football, basketball and track at Glenelg High, has been named The Baltimore Sun's 2021-2022 high school boys athlete of the year. June 13, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

My first thought when reading about Bisi Owens, The Baltimore Sun’s high school boys Athlete of the Year, was how refreshing it was to not hear him talk about dreaming of “going to the next level” — the NBA or the NFL. This young man appears to have every thing in perspective and well-balanced — sports, books and goal-setting. While he has a passion for sports and competitiveness, he sees the bigger picture; his priorities are not only in order but realistic as well (”Glenelg 3-sport star Bisi Owens ‘always did extra’ to be named 2021-22 Baltimore Sun high school boys Athlete of the Year,” June 27).

No question his family, his parents played the key role in shaping this young man. They did it extremely well and his upbringing speaks loud and clear. I would love to hear more stories like this.

Advertisement

— Walt Carr, Columbia

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.