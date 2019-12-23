Lewis Cohen argues for passage of the End of Life Option Act which has been defeated in the Maryland General Assembly for the past five years, but actually illustrates one of the many dangers of this terrible bill (“Deathly ill Marylanders should have a choice on how and when they die,” Dec. 4). Every year, proponents of physician-assisted suicide argue that there is no cause for concern about a “slippery slope” into expansion of assisted suicide to euthanasia by lethal injection and to patients without terminal illness. Yet Dr. Cohen argues precisely for this expansion.