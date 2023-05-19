Assault rifles deserve to be regulated | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Letter writer John A. Micklos is correct about regulating firearms (”Mass shootings should spur assault weapons ban,” May 13). The Bill of Rights was adopted in 1791. When the states adopted the Second Amendment, the politicians had no concept of the deadly effectiveness of assault rifles 232 years later.

If the right to bear arms was restricted to the single-shot, muzzle-loading muskets envisioned by the framers of the Constitution, school shootings would be tragic, but less deadly.

The right to bear arms is, even in red states, not unrestricted. Even in Florida, you’d probably be arrested for walking around with a canister of nerve gas. You’d certainly get a citation for driving around Tallahassee in a self-propelled loaded howitzer.

Assault rifles, and any semi-automatic weapons with extended magazines, should be categorized, like nerve gas, as weapons of mass destruction.

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

