A bullet hole is visible in the glass transom over the door at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville, Alabama on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Four people were killed and multiple others injured in a shooting at a birthday party at the dance studio the previous night. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy) (Jeff Amy/AP)

Conservative Republicans go all out to stop the termination of potential (not yet born) humans, then use that same fervor to defend assault guns that are used to take the lives of real humans (”Shooting at Alabama birthday party kills 4; ‘multitude’ hurt,” April 16).

Re-channel folks. Are they for developing life, but against real life?

— Jim Martin, Middle River

