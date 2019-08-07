Time to ban assault weapons - again

In 1994, Congress got a backbone and banned new assault weapons for a 10-year period. Its backbone was gone when it came time to renew that law. Its time to get a backbone again. And not just to ban new ones (“America’s deadly weekend: The guns,” Aug. 5).
Assault weapons have only one purpose — kill as many people in as short a time as possible. I have never heard of an AK-47 being used in defense of life or property but almost always in mass shootings.
They need to be banned and any that are currently owned need to be returned for a refund (by the government). After a grace period, ownership needs to be a felony.
It may be true that guns don’t kill people but people kill people. It is also true that most murders are done with guns and most mass murders are done with semi-automatic assault-style rifles. Congress, wake up!
Mark A. Brenner
