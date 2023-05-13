Mass shootings should spur assault weapons ban | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun, through its editorials and numerous letter to the editor, has highlighted the danger associated with semi-automatic assault weapons. Assault weapons were made to kill — and kill they do at lightning speed (”Official: Texas officer saved ‘countless lives’ in ending mall attack,” May 9).

How can we forget the Columbine High School massacre in April of 1999, Virginia Tech in 2007, the attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 and last year the massacre of young people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Advertisement

These mass shootings continue for one reason — the easy availability of these particular firearms. It is the weapon of choice in so many of the mass shootings that have taken place in this country.

The time has come for Americans to speak out to their legislators and tell them there must be a federal ban on assault weapons. Yes, prayer does help, but it is not enough. Blaming mental health is realistic, but it is not enough.

Advertisement

The assault weapons ban first approved by Congress in 1994 was allowed to expire or “sunset” just ten years later. It is time for a new ban on assault weapons if we wish to stop the daily killings that are made so easy with this type of weapon.

Ban the assault weapon and let the innocent live — today and tomorrow.

— John A. Micklos, Essex

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.