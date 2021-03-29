Gun rights crowd wants ability to overthrow the government | READER COMMENTARY

The attempts by Democrats to pass legislation on both state and federal levels banning the sale of assault weapons such as the AK-47, the AR-15 and semi-automatic hand guns such as the Ruger AR 556 used in the slaying of ten victims in the recent Colorado massacre will come to no avail. Unfortunately, there is a paranoia endemic in America, along with an accompanying need to have assault weapons at the ready when it is necessary to overthrow the government (”Boulder mass shooting: the latest tragic reason for increased gun control,” March 25).