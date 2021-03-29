Gun rights crowd wants ability to overthrow the government | READER COMMENTARY

The attempts by Democrats to pass legislation on both state and federal levels banning the sale of assault weapons such as the AK-47, the AR-15 and semi-automatic hand guns such as the Ruger AR 556 used in the slaying of ten victims in the recent Colorado massacre will come to no avail. Unfortunately, there is a paranoia endemic in America, along with an accompanying need to have assault weapons at the ready when it is necessary to overthrow the government (”Boulder mass shooting: the latest tragic reason for increased gun control,” March 25).
Call it the “Minute Man” syndrome. As in the time of the American Revolution one must be prepared at a minute’s notice to heed the call of rebellion. As former Sen. Tom Coburn of Oklahoma stated in 2013 when a bill was introduced to limit the sale of semi-automatic weapons, “The Second Amendment wasn’t written so you can go hunting, it was to create a force to balance a tyrannical force here.”
According to a recent Rasmussen Poll, 65% of Americans see the Second Amendment as a protection against a tyrannical government. Republicans have only offered a formulaic response about “thoughts and prayers” to the mass killings in Georgia and Colorado. It brought to mind a passage from Ben Fountain’s book from a few years back on the surreal politics that led to the election of Donald Trump, “Beautiful Country Burn Again.”
“Thoughts, prayers, hope, healing, this is the theater of atrocity aftermath that plays with numbing regularity in America, a chloroforming of the soul that is its own horror show.”
Unfortunately, the horror, the chloroforming and the numbing will continue ad infinitum.
Otts Laupus, Elkridge
