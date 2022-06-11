Set national age limit on purchase of assault weapons | READER COMMENTARY

Jane Harman of Takoma Park, center, holds a sign with an AR-15 crossed out on it, as she attends a gun safety reform rally, Monday, June 6, 2022, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

It should be unheard of that an 18-year-old can buy an assault weapon yet it was totally legal (”What did police know as the Uvalde school shooting unfolded?” June 4). Please someone tell me: What does an 18-year-old need with such a gun?

As a matter of fact, why does anyone need a gun that shoots so many bullets? Are they going hunting with such a powerful weapon? How is it so easy to get such a weapon? Is it because their money was right? Please tell lawmakers and the National Rifle Association that no one wants to take their guns from them (the regular kind like hunting rifles), but when it comes to assault weapons and AR-15s, enough is enough.

Advertisement

Stop the madness!

— Inette Dixon, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.