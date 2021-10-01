Why is damaging a police car a more serious crime than assaulting a woman? | READER COMMENTARY

I happened to read this article, “Police detail arrest of UFC’s Jones” (Sept. 29), and was shocked. But maybe I shouldn’t have been.
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship champion Jon Jones allegedly grabbed his fiancée by the hair and left her bloody and later dented a patrol vehicle with his head. The domestic battery charge is a misdemeanor, while the vehicle charge is a felony.
What? A professional mixed martial artist assaulting a woman is less serious than his assaulting an inanimate vehicle? There is something seriously wrong in our society and laws protecting women.
Pat Harcarik, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.