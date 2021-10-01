xml:space="preserve">
Why is damaging a police car a more serious crime than assaulting a woman? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 01, 2021 4:41 PM
Dominick Reyes, left, and Jon Jones, right, square off during a light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 247 Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
I happened to read this article, “Police detail arrest of UFC’s Jones” (Sept. 29), and was shocked. But maybe I shouldn’t have been.

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship champion Jon Jones allegedly grabbed his fiancée by the hair and left her bloody and later dented a patrol vehicle with his head. The domestic battery charge is a misdemeanor, while the vehicle charge is a felony.

What? A professional mixed martial artist assaulting a woman is less serious than his assaulting an inanimate vehicle? There is something seriously wrong in our society and laws protecting women.

Pat Harcarik, Baltimore

