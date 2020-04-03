xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Trump has fueled a dangerous level of anger toward Asian Americans | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 03, 2020 1:42 PM
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence listens. President Trump's diverging viewpoints on the coronavirus and China have generated finger-pointing by both Beijing and Washington, and that is further destabilizing a critical relationship between countries with the world's two largest economies and militaries. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence listens. President Trump's diverging viewpoints on the coronavirus and China have generated finger-pointing by both Beijing and Washington, and that is further destabilizing a critical relationship between countries with the world's two largest economies and militaries. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon/AP)

I read Sarah Cho’s commentary, “Life as an Asian American teenager during coronavirus” (March 30), with interest. My sympathies to her. The bigoted know no better, and they are motivated by fear. I am, indeed, concerned about hate crimes and physical harm to Asians during this crisis. President Donald Trump fuels the fire of hate, inadvertently or deliberately, mostly for politics and his reelection bid. The downstream recipients of that hate, like Ms. Cho, are the innocent victims of psychological or physical trauma or both.

President Trump has been consistent and persistent in his racist barrages against various groups of people, singling them out for nicknames, re-tweeting the messages of his favorite fringe groups of haters, giving nods of approval to them by his tacit or overt acceptance of their bigotry, all for his political survival or worse because he’s motivated by his own racism.

Advertisement

Not too long ago, a Trump fan said to me, “This is a Chinese virus isn’t it?” I replied, “No, it is a virus!” Then I asked him, “Why do you call it a Chinese virus?” He answered, “It came from China, didn’t it?” Then I asked him since most mass shootings happen in America, would he call them an American public health crisis and epidemic, an American virus of sorts?

The comparison was not exact, of course. My point was about the potential harm of appending pointedly racist and stereotypical monikers to public health crises and I thought he would see that it is not good to go down that route. He replied, “That’s not the same as this Chinese virus!” I rest my case.

Usha Nellore, Bel Air

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement