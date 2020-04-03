Trump has fueled a dangerous level of anger toward Asian Americans | READER COMMENTARY

I read Sarah Cho’s commentary, “Life as an Asian American teenager during coronavirus” (March 30), with interest. My sympathies to her. The bigoted know no better, and they are motivated by fear. I am, indeed, concerned about hate crimes and physical harm to Asians during this crisis. President Donald Trump fuels the fire of hate, inadvertently or deliberately, mostly for politics and his reelection bid. The downstream recipients of that hate, like Ms. Cho, are the innocent victims of psychological or physical trauma or both.