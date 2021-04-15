Standing up against anti-Asian hate | READER COMMENTARY

The current pandemic climate has provided a dark canvas upon which longstanding Asian American racist sentiments and practices now clearly are illustrated. As we know, however, they are not a product of the pandemic but rather a disturbing and discouraging historical trend. Most Americans might point to President Franklin Roosevelt’s order in 1942 incarcerating, disproportionately, individuals of Japanese descent, as the origin of current Asian American racism. However, anti-Asian misinformation and discriminatory legislation can be traced as far back as the 19th century. That was when the Chinese Exclusion Act was adopted setting an unfortunate precedent for restrictions on immigration based solely upon race and the destructive stereotypes that coincide with such decisions. It is no wonder that these tracks of racism are so deep, so pervasive and sometimes, overlooked. They have existed for many years and have taken deep root.