Meade High has many fine students

Regarding the article by Lauren Lumpkin on Meade High School students (“Students at majority-black Meade High 3 times as likely to face arrest in school than the rest of Anne Arundel,” Sept. 5), I was an algebra and computer science teacher at Meade High until 1994. I didn’t teach AP classes, nor was I a department chair nor outstanding teacher of the year. But I taught with some the Olympians, especially in math and science. The upper half of the students — black, white and Asian — were outstanding in their school work, activities, outreach programs and achievements.