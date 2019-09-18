Meade High has many fine students

Regarding the article by Lauren Lumpkin on Meade High School students (“Students at majority-black Meade High 3 times as likely to face arrest in school than the rest of Anne Arundel,” Sept. 5), I was an algebra and computer science teacher at Meade High until 1994. I didn’t teach AP classes, nor was I a department chair nor outstanding teacher of the year. But I taught with some the Olympians, especially in math and science. The upper half of the students — black, white and Asian — were outstanding in their school work, activities, outreach programs and achievements.
Reading the article made me furious. It makes me sad that the reporter didn’t interview one teacher, student or parent, past or present, who might have told her about the privilege of working with the students of Meade High.
“Disproportionality” is definitely a problem in Anne Arundel County. Check out Crofton kids who bus 30-plus minutes to South River even though Crofton usurped Arundel High 30 years ago. My kids had to go to Old Mill (40 minutes away) when Arundel High was only five minutes away.
Redistricting schools is a problem. Segregation is a greater problem. Seeing the injustice of busing Crofton “whites” to ”very white” South River High, bypassing Annapolis High, is a racial problem that this sad article ignored.
The reporter should do her homework and not play on the prejudices against Meade and others. Acknowledge that Meade has some ghetto-like, high-crime communities that scorch its reputation. But it also has strong middle class communities whose children make Meade a competitive institution, equal to others.
Help end the segregation and prejudices. Make equal opportunity for all.
Paul McHugh, Odenton
