Give Brunetto some credit for Annapolis hospital | READER COMMENTARY

That was a nice article on the 120th anniversary of Luminis Anne Arundel Medical Center (”'I’m very proud of what this hospital has done’: Luminis Anne Arundel Medical Center turns 120,” July 27).

However, it missed a great opportunity to recognize the late Carl A. Brunetto, the hospital’s former president and CEO for whom the Carl A. Brunetto Medical Park on Jennifer Road is named. It was the vision of Mr. Brunetto that led to the purchase of land, the building of the medical park and the move of the hospital from downtown Annapolis to Jennifer Road.

— George Blair, Millersville

