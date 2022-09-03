Proposed flag ban ‘dangerous to democracy’ and should be withdrawn | READER COMMENTARY

District 3 Councilmember Nathan Volke, a Republican, has proposed legislation banning the display of flags on county property with the exception of the official banners of the U.S., Maryland and the county. File. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette). (Brian Krista / Capital Gazette file)

In regard to the proposed Anne Arundel County flag bill, 74-22, sponsored by my opponent, Councilman Nathan Volke, I am absolutely against it (”Proposed Anne Arundel flag ban a sign of our intolerant times,” Aug. 30).

Bigotry-based legislation is dangerous to democracy and civil society. It squanders precious taxpayer dollars. This is a shameless attempt to stir up controversy and get free advertising leading up to an election.

Further, the flags at which my opponent aims mean real things to real people all over Anne Arundel County — and to so callously try and cut them out is just disgraceful.

Mr. Volke, I call upon you to withdraw this bill and get yourself to serving the people of District 3. Otherwise, my advice is for you to get out of my chair.

— Michael Gendel, Pasadena

The writer, a Democrat, is a candidate for the Anne Arundel County Council in District 3.

