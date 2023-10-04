Kudos to Todd Yuhanick for reviving Artscape | READER COMMENTARY

In August, Todd Yuhanick, interim CEO of Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts, (at podium) and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, right, announced the dates for this year’s Artscape, which was held Sept. 22-24. File. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Artscape has been challenged over the past few years, hence the dismissal of its previous CEO. Todd Yuhanick became the interim CEO of The Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts in June, facing the outstanding challenge of restoring Artscape without additional funding as well as inheriting a myriad of problems.

To his credit, Artscape returned (”Baltimore City Council advances BOPA funding restoration following Artscape; concerns linger about proposed trademark, lack of artists on BOPA board,” Sept. 26). It would behoove the Baltimore City Council to recognize his notable ability to overcome huge obstacles, solve problems and provide solid leadership and enthusiasm for Baltimore.

Advertisement

— W. Rogers, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.