Artscape debacle suggests Mayor Scott is in over his head | READER COMMENTARY

A view of the main stage from Baltimore's Artscape arts festival, traditionally one of the city's biggest multi-day events but facing strong criticism this year for a lack of preparation in advance of its September run. File. (Edwin Remsberg/Baltimore Sun handout) (Edwin Remsberg / HANDOUT)

I want to commend The Baltimore Sun on Mary McCauley’s article, “Four Baltimore institutions raise concerns about Artscape plan, call on city to ‘honor commitments’” (July 19).

As a professional event planner with more than 40 years working on many large events in Baltimore including the opening of the National Historic Seaport, Baltimore Grand Prix, Artscape and many large conventions, I am very familiar with the often yearlong or more process of planning and working with the city’s cultural, educational and business communities, not just for logistics but for the much need sponsorship and creating partnerships that allow “all boats to rise.” I am deeply saddened to see what is occurring with the logistical, financial and safety issues that are not being addressed.

I have worked closely with previous mayors, beginning with William Donald Schaefer and including Martin O’Malley and Kurt Schmoke, along with The Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts (BOPA) leaders Roz Healy and Bill Gilmore and hands-on sponsors who were far more organized and purposeful in directing the planning and execution process. What is happening here with 60-something days to go on an event where up to 300,000 people could gather is appalling and dangerous!

I believe Mayor Brandon Scott’s heart is in the right place, but he is in way over his head on this and many other issues regarding the safety and well-being of Baltimore.

— Blake Goldsmith, Baltimore

