Bring back the arts to Baltimore public schools | READER COMMENTARY

Finally, potential for change is arriving, thanks to funds from the American Rescue Plan, and the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future (”Kirwan veto override: Lawmakers take a stand for schools,” Feb. 8). The former can help jumpstart arts programs, and the latter can maintain them. The importance of a well-rounded education is increasingly acknowledged by education experts. And, due to the pandemic, maybe more than ever arts education can benefit students’ mental health and self-esteem while providing a place to belong, be creative and passionate and derive a feeling of accomplishment. Baltimore City Public Schools will soon be making decisions as to how to spend these funds. If city residents want these opportunities for their students, there is now something they can do.