RIP George Nock, athlete and artist | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for the wonderful tribute regarding the surprise passing of NFL star and artist George Nock (”George Nock, acclaimed artist and sculptor and former Morgan State running back, dies at 74,” Nov. 23).
I learned of his storied football career incidentally while first meeting George “the artist” at his booth at one of the Artscape events. Awed by his work, not to mention his humble presence and charm, I asked to purchase a beautiful black on white charcoal rendering of a baby cradled in a set of huge hands. George smiled and said, “It’s sold.”
Undeterred, I offered a few hundred dollars over the listed price. “No,” George smiled and continued, “that one belongs to Evander Holyfield — his hands, his baby.”
Wow! The alternative has been proudly hanging in the dining room ever since. The world lost a great one in George. Rest in peace.
Peter Bell, Monkton
