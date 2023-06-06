Artificial intelligence is valuable, but still a tool | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The recent commentary by James Stavridis (”How will AI change modern warfare?” June 2) demands that artificial intelligence be put in its proper place in our data system.

Admiral Stavridis first observes how AI will be a powerful tool for decision-makers on the battlefield at every level. In the case of a U.S. Navy Aegis cruiser that mistakenly shot down an Iranian commercial airliner in 1988, had an artificial intelligence adviser been available capable of synthesizing millions of data points and comparing the radar picture to an infinite number of similar scenarios, it almost certainly would have identified a civilian aircraft. AI could dramatically reduce “collateral damage” killings.

However, artificial intelligence does not make a decision, it reports to the deciders the outcomes of similar historical events. Artificial intelligence cannot think.

America, this thing we are calling artificial intelligence or AI will become the first step in making decisions for our future. The response time from this phenomenon will free thinkers from the laborious research task will be historical and not opinion.

I am not satisfied with the title AI for this unique data collection system. There’s nothing artificial about this digital gold. This is a gem for those who are required to think things out. If your term paper is based on your thinking, who cares what grammar checker or digital assistant you use? However, you will be exposed to historical facts connected to your research or interrogation in half the time you go to the library or ask Google.

You and I are the thinkers.

— John Holter, Baltimore

The writer is a retired computer system manager.

