BMA hasn’t justified sale of major works | READER COMMENTARY

Oct 19, 2020 12:48 PM
Andy Warhol’s “The Last Supper” is one of three painting the Baltimore Museum of Art plans to sell. (Photography BMA / HANDOUT)

Why would anyone give to a museum that sells important paintings from its collection (“Opponents ask Maryland AG to block Baltimore Museum of Art’s sale of 3 works, including Warhol’s ‘Last Supper,'” Oct. 15)?

It is admirable to want to pay the staff more money, but raise the money, don’t sell art. If one needs to raise money to diversify and is unable to raise the money, consider deaccessioning lesser works and duplicates, don’t sell major works of art.

Gretchen Redden, Baltimore

