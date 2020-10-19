BMA hasn’t justified sale of major works | READER COMMENTARY

Why would anyone give to a museum that sells important paintings from its collection (“Opponents ask Maryland AG to block Baltimore Museum of Art’s sale of 3 works, including Warhol’s ‘Last Supper,'” Oct. 15)?
It is admirable to want to pay the staff more money, but raise the money, don’t sell art. If one needs to raise money to diversify and is unable to raise the money, consider deaccessioning lesser works and duplicates, don’t sell major works of art.
Gretchen Redden, Baltimore
