Art sale suggests BMA board ‘grossly derelict’ | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Museum of Art’s board of trustees is grossly derelict in its stewardship duties. We have no idea what will happen to the art once it is selling so irresponsibly. This is not why museums used to exist. What other things are being considered for sale and how can people submit purchase proposals? Will we see prices listed on exhibition labels along with the customary information? How long will the new art to being bought remain at the museum before it too is sold?