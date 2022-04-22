‘Are we back to the days of questioning Barack Obama’s birth certificate?’ | READER COMMENTARY

Wes Moore, a candidate for governor, speaks about his connection to Baltimore outside New Shiloh Baptist Church on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Kim Hairston/ The Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

‘Are we back to the days of questioning Barack Obama’s birth certificate?’

Reading how possibly political opponents sent out anonymous letters attacking Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore for claiming “Baltimore native” status reinforces my feeling that his well-run campaign of good ideas has scared his opponents so much they have to resort to shadowy tricks to attack him (“‘I’ve been very clear and transparent,’ Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore says about his Baltimore ties,” April 15).

Subsequent reporting shows any errors were largely made by media covering him. Are we back to the days of questioning Barack Obama’s birth certificate?

We have a candidate who is indisputably Maryland born, a John Hopkins grad, Rhodes scholar, military combat veteran, author, CEO, husband and father who seems to be talking about how to keep Maryland on the right track while correcting the economic inequality that holds some of us back. That’s the compelling package this Baltimore native is voting for.

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

