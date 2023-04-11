Women should be ordained as priests | READER COMMENTARY

I appreciated Dan Rodricks’ column (”Dark history, betrayal for Baltimore Catholics,” April 7) and was touched by his closing: “The rest of us, the fortunate Catholics who avoided the grasp of predators, came to feelings of betrayal, anger and disillusionment much later in life. We all live with that now.” It has been painfully difficult to digest the horrific nature of the abuse.

As someone who received an excellent education in Catholic schools, after reading the commentary I thought of the many nuns who were my teachers. Of course, they were in the background in the hierarchy in the church and probably did not get the respect they deserved. I am unaware of any scandals of U.S. nuns sexually abusing children.

Rodricks made two salient points: Imposed celibacy resulted in disastrous effects, and there is a declining numbers of priests. This suggests that it is time to ordain women and end the enforced prejudice in the church. It is very important that the scandalous behavior of the predators in the church is being exposed. At the same time, I want to remember and thank the good sisters who lived in community and played such an important role in the church’s educational mission.

— Max Obuszewski, Baltimore

