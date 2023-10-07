Is there ‘villainy’ in lawyers who hop on the bandwagon to sue the archdiocese? | READER COMMENTARY

Standing in front of the Baltimore Basilica, Florida-based attorney Ben Crump, left, along with victims of clergy sexual abuse, announce their intent to file a lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Baltimore. File. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

I’m writing in response to The Baltimore Sun’s recent editorial on villainous lawyers, presumably those guiding the Archdiocese of Baltimore into Chapter 11 bankruptcy (”From shielding abusers to fake ballpark leases, lawyers keep verging on villainy for their clients,” Oct. 2).

I’m very reluctant to donate any money to Catholic charities where that money goes through the archdiocese because all such money is likely to go to settle lawsuits brought by the victims of sexual abuse. The money will not be used to feed the hungry, clothe the naked or shelter the homeless, but it also will not undo the harm that was done to those victims. Nothing will!

Despite the now ubiquitous lawyer ads, no amount of money will make things all right and destroying the church and its mission is not reparation. Maybe the villainous lawyers aren’t those representing the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

— Jim Dempsey, Edgewood

