Archdiocese offers crocodile tears of contrition | READER COMMENTARY

The release of the Maryland Attorney General’s “Report on Child Sexual Abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore” this past week was made all the more poignant, as it coincided with Catholic celebration of Holy Week, recalling Jesus’ life of service for others, his death and his Resurrection. The details the report described astounding cruelty inflicted on children over decades and was eclipsed only by the inexplicable behavior of Church leadership which responded with premeditated and systematic denials, obfuscations and the recycling of the perpetrators to harm again.

Archbishop Lori cries crocodile tears of contrition for these complicit acts (“Inside the cover-ups: How archdiocese hid depravity, wielded influence”, April 9) reflecting no familiarity with the lessons of Holy Week. Rather, his disingenuous statements are simply transactional public messaging from the church play book, attempting to distance the current leadership from the mistakes of the past.

However, for every check written to pay attorneys, every new lobbyist or crisis consultant hired to influence outcomes and every politician asked for favors “slow walking” legislation deemed harmful to the church’s position, the statue of limitations is reset, bringing the culpability of the archdiocese to the present day.

— Melissa McDiarmid, MD, MPH, Baltimore

The writer is a member of Archbishop Keough High School Class of 1971.

