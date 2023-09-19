Charitable efforts by archdiocese are protected | READER COMMENTARY

A state of the Virgin Mary can be seen at St. Mark Catholic Church in Catonsville. File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

In his recent letter to the editor, David Cooke expressed deep concern that if the Archdiocese of Baltimore declares bankruptcy many charitable programs would go broke causing great harm to the people of Baltimore (”A penniless archdiocese would be disastrous for Baltimore,” Sept. 15).

Coincidentally, on the same date, I received an email from Kim Montgomery, chief advancement officer for the archdiocese, which presented some clarification. According to her, restricted donations will be protected. I feel that Cooke’s letter was unnecessarily harsh. Blaming the victims of abuse is unfair.

And while it is true that law firms are making this a money grab, the Archdiocese of Baltimore has mishandled this scandal from Day One so it is the fault of poor leadership within the church. I do hope that Catholics will continue to support charitable programs sponsored by the archdiocese. They enjoy a remarkable track record.

— Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore

