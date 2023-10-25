Abuse survivors burdened with another deadline | READER COMMENTARY

David Lorenz, Maryland director of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, left, and church abuse survivor and advocate Teresa Lancaster, second from left, speak to the media outside the Edward A. Garmatz U.S. District Courthouse after a hearing about the bankruptcy filing by the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Behind them, abuse survivors Frank and Betsy Schindler hold signs critical of the archdiocese. Oct. 3, 2023. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

The recent article detailing the process of the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s bankruptcy proceeding (“What’s a creditor’s committee? 7 abuse victims to negotiate for all in Archdiocese of Baltimore bankruptcy,” Oct. 20) leaves out one crucial component that must not be allowed to be overlooked. It is perhaps the point that is most crucial for the survivors of the systematic and deliberate abuse of children by Catholic priests. At the conclusion of the bankruptcy proceedings, it is assumed that survivors will once again be given a deadline by which time they must file a case against this abusive institution.

Essentially, it will re-establish the statute of limitations that the Maryland General Assembly almost unanimously voted to abolish. The Catholic Church, having failed to subvert the legislative process, is now seeking other means to avoid taking full responsibility for their actions. It is simply more of the same for an organization that conspired to allow the abuse of children.

Let us be absolutely clear so there is no doubt on this point. Leaders of the Archdiocese of Baltimore are not filing bankruptcy because of the passage of the Child Victims Act. They are filing because they, as an institution, abused hundreds of children. Had they not perpetuated the abuse, allowed it to continue unabated, and thereby enabled and even encouraged it, the Child Victims Act would have no relevance to them.

The attempts, even indirectly, by Archbishop William Lori and the archdiocese to “blame” the bankruptcy on the passage of the CVA is once again, as they have done so many times before, blaming the victims. And once they have succeeded in subverting the legislature, they will once again have avoided true accountability, and by doing so, once again re-abused the survivors who have fought to hold them responsibly for what they have done.

Lori and all the others complicit in these actions are, quite simply, beneath contempt.

— Frank Schindler, Baltimore

