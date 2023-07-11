Archdiocese still not coming fully clean on child abuse | READER COMMENTARY

Frank Schindler, right, a church abuse survivor takes part in a news conference as Teresa F. Lancaster, left, and David Lorenz, middle, also abuse survivors, listen to Schindler as he recounts a story about abuse in the church. File. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) (Lloyd Fox)

The Archdiocese of Baltimore reveals 42 new names of abusers that abused children in the care of the archdiocese (”Baltimore’s Catholic archdiocese adds 42 names to list of staff credibly accused of sexual abuse,” June 30). Of these 42, 41 were already known to the public by other means. The archdiocese has known of these 42 people for years, if not decades. Yet, in releasing these names, leaders proclaim how open and transparent they are while ridding the church of abusers.

They don’t publish the names until all of them are known, then proclaim how transparent they are! They are misleading the public and parishioners. Here is my simple suggestion on what they might say and do:

“We are sorry that it took so long to publish these names. We should have published them years ago, but our concern over protecting the institution got the better of us and we failed in our mission to help in the healing of survivors. In the future, we will publish the names of all those credibly accused who worked in the church including volunteers.”

“We will provide the entire work history of each of the abusers and provide their last known address. In understanding how poorly we performed in our duty to protect children rather than the institution, we will tender our resignations immediately.”

— David Anthony Lorenz, Bowie

The writer is Maryland director of SNAP (Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests).

