Catholic Church should pay for its sins | READER COMMENTARY

St. Mark Catholic Church in Catonsville was home to multiple predator priests over a 40-year period according to a list of offender priests the archdiocese keeps on its website. File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

The recent letter to the editor, “Archdiocese should raise funds for its victims” (Sept. 26), implies the “people in the pews” were “all in this together.” This is not true. This takes the burden of blame and reparation off the backs of those responsible, the archdiocese, the bishops and hierarchy of the Catholic Church. The church has the burden and the money to pay for the crimes it allowed to happen. This was known from the lowest parish to Pope Francis in Rome with all the cardinals in tow to protect the church and hide the crimes committed by its priests.

“We all need to chip in. If we do, the debt can be paid.” That is absurd. The debt can never be paid. Despite paying for these actions, the true debt is the pain left behind. No amount of money can make that go away.

Send the bill to the pope and let him pay it using the billions of dollars from various treasures the Catholic Church has squirreled away in its vaults as well as its vast real estate holdings. Many people in the pews are living day to day and it would be totally unfair to burden them further for the sins of others.

We are not all in this together. Let the guilty pay. And pay they must.

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

