Stonewalling by archdiocese follows familiar pattern | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Sister Catherine Cesnik is pictured with her father, Joseph Cesnik. Her murder in 1969 provided the basis for the Netflix documentary, "The Keepers." (Netflix handout/Baltimore Sun) (Netflix / TNS)

Stonewall, obstruct, deceive. Nothing changes for the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Reading The Baltimore Sun’s reports of trying get information out of archdiocese is déjà vu all over again, as the saying goes (”Catholic leaders named in cover-ups remain active in parish ministries, boards in Baltimore archdiocese,” May 11).

Archbishop William Lori pretends to be transparent about combatting sexual misconduct by priests. He’s translucent at best and then only under pressure — like a grand jury subpoena.

Advertisement

The hierarchy refuses to comment on The Sun’s work identifying five senior priests who covered up the crimes of their fellows. Their names were redacted in the Maryland attorney general’s voluminous report about the sexual abuse and torture of parishioners by priests. The archdiocese refuses to identify 10 other people whose names were redacted, although church officials are free to do so.

In 1993, the late Joe Nawrozki and I, as Sun reporters at the time, tried to get information about the abuse that arose in our investigation of the murder of Sister Catherine Cesnik who taught at Archbishop Keough High School, her unsolved 1969 murder serving as the basis of “The Keepers” documentary in 2017. Some of newly-identified individuals appeared in our reporting of that case 30 years ago.

Advertisement

In those days, the archdiocese didn’t pretend to be transparent — they hid everything. It’s refreshing that the Maryland Attorney General’s office has pried so much information from the archdiocese. Sun reporters have chipped with diligent work, too.

But the Catholic Church remains resolute, concealing as much as it can get away with. The truth will out Mr. Lori, sooner or later. Why not make it sooner and ease the burden on whatever conscience the church will let you have?

— Bob Erlandson, Towson

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.