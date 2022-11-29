In wake of child abuse report, Lori ought to step down | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori leads a funeral Mass in Baltimore on March 28, 2017. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, Lori was elected as the new vice president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (Patrick Semansky/AP)

I watched Archbishop William E. Lori’s recent interview on WBAL TV with reporter Barry Simms about clergy abuse and the Maryland Attorney General’s report (”Maryland AG report: ‘No parish was safe’ from ‘rampant sexual abuse’ in Baltimore’s Catholic archdiocese,” Nov. 17). He dodged and danced when he was repeatedly asked about bishops who covered up, moved priests or remained silent. Lori said they should be held responsible. Did he not get that Simms was talking about him?

Lori has covered, moved, denied, fell silent. He fell silent when many of us asked to meet with him. He was worse than silent when he implied “The Keepers,” the documentary web series about the unsolved 1969 murder of nun Catherine Cesnik of Archbishop Keough High School, was fiction. The archdiocese trashed the film and the filmmakers. Lori did not even give them the decency of a meeting when they asked. The Archdiocese of Baltimore is in crisis, and he is part of the cause. His denial that abuse by Joseph Maskell and his network of clergy, police officers and very high ranking politicians was never reported until the 1990s is a knowingly blatant and shameful lie. I have documentation that abuse was reported to the school and the archdiocese. Parents demanded in person for it to stop.

The archbishop’s mask of piety and concern has cracked. He needs to resign and spend his time helping us, not ignoring us. He knows in his heart what is right. It’s time for him to show his cards.

— Gemma Hoskins, Baltimore

The writer is a 1970 graduate of Archbishop Keough High School and 1992 Maryland Teacher of the Year.

