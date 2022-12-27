Lori still has work to do on sexual abuse | READER COMMENTARY

Archibishop William E. Lori speaks about the history of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church at Sunday mass during a celebration of the East Baltimore church’s 150th anniversary. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Nowhere in Archbishop William Lori’s recent commentary (”Baltimore archbishop: ‘The Church of today is not the Church described by the attorney general.’ Here’s what’s changed.” Dec. 20) did he address the $200,000 provided to lobbyists to maintain what can only be construed as the church’s pastoral position to what constitutes a fair legal response to survivors of clerical abuse.

Nowhere does the archbishop mention any programs designed to educate church leadership about the long-term effects and sufferings of trauma, and sex abuse in particular. We know the archbishop cares about the innocents mentioned in the Maryland attorney general’s report and the church’s efforts to legally protect them from any undue harm. What about the betrayed and abused victims of the past? Do they not also deserve such legal recourse?

Advertisement

Sometimes in order to move forward, one must move backward. Supporting a “look back window” allows survivors choice, the possibility of compensation and a just, pastoral way to aid in their healing journey. But of course, it might cost the Archdiocese of Baltimore everything, an act requiring a tremendous faith.

— Barbara Brunk, Finksburg

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.