Fond memories of Baltimore’s arabbers | READER COMMENTARY

Can you imagine living in a neighborhood without a food market within distance? As a senior, I look back on those days, remembering that most of our vegetables came in cans. But there was one exception — when we heard the call, the musical song and the clip clop of a horse’s hoofs entering our alleyway: “Mom! The man‘s here with the pretty wagon and the fancy horse” (”Fitting horseshoes at arabbers’ stable in Baltimore,” March 16).