A penniless archdiocese would be disastrous for Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

I have been reading The Baltimore Sun since I came to Baltimore in 1973. With that background, I am greatly disappointed in The Sun‘s coverage of the possible bankruptcy filing by the Archdiocese of Baltimore (“Archbishop concedes the Baltimore archdiocese is considering bankruptcy; survivors say they’d oppose the move,” Sept. 5).

Although you have brought to light the crimes committed against the victims and the tragic impact on their lives and you have reported responsibly on the concealment of those crimes, your coverage of the potential bankruptcy filing has been less than objective. Your reports have quoted victims’ attorneys and disenchanted Catholic parishioners, but have not sufficiently delved into the need for the archdiocese to protect its numerous programs, despite Archbishop William Lori’s statement to that effect.

Advertisement

A study of bankruptcy filings by other dioceses in the United States suggests that once Maryland’s removal of the statute of limitations on abuses is lifted, the dollar amount of lawsuits filed against the Baltimore archdiocese will be substantial. In that regard, speculation about the “wealth” of the AOB is not useful. It is important to take account of the numerous and vital social services provided by entities of the archdiocese including housing resources, food and nutrition, professional mental health resources, help for unmarried mothers, aid to battered spouses and children, and support for K-12 education.

On this last point, a great many of Baltimore’s (and Maryland’s) Catholic schools receive significant financial subsidies. An example of archdiocesan support is the Partners in Excellence program, which has delivered more than $38 million in financial assistance to underserved children who attend four schools in the heart of the city regardless of those students’ religious affiliation.

Advertisement

These and other programs of the AOB have been operated and funded year in and year out for the benefit of those in need. The impact of awards totaling many millions of dollars to plaintiffs, not to mention fees to their attorneys and the attorneys defending the AOB, would enervate many of those programs. Whether termed “wealth” or “assets,” the resources to support those programs are not inexhaustible. If resources are drained so as to weaken or eliminate the programs, neither the city nor the state will revive them.

It is well documented that almost none of the abuses uncovered by the Maryland Attorney General’s report occurred in recent years. I can attest that, for nearly two decades, the AOB has required training and background checks of all volunteers of any program at the diocesan or parish level. I have witnessed the enforcement of AOB regulations that prohibit inappropriate contact among parish employees and parishioners. That the abuses are “historical” in no way diminishes the depravity of the crimes and their concealment. However, one should ask: Is this what the victims want, in fair compensation — the crippling or dismantling of irreplaceable programs that support so many of our citizens?

— David Cooke, Grantsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.