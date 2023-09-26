Archdiocese should raise funds for its victims | READER COMMENTARY

Archbishop William E. Lori speaks at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary about the death of Cardinal William Henry Keeler who headed the archdiocese from 1989 to 2007. File. (Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun) (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)

Recent letters to the editor point to the dilemma facing the Archdiocese of Baltimore (“A penniless archdiocese would be disastrous for Baltimore,” Sept. 15; “Charitable efforts by archdiocese are protected,” Sept. 19).

The dilemma is that compensation awards to victims of sexual abuse may exceed the funds available. The letters report that the archdiocese has responded that funds donated for a specific purpose will not be utilized. The archdiocese is reported to be contemplating filing for bankruptcy protection so that the compensation awards may be limited in order to preserve its programs.

Here is a suggestion. Every Catholic schoolchild memorized the description of the Catholic Church from the Baltimore Catechism: ”One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic.” In other words, we are all in this together. I propose that Archbishop William E. Lori lead a campaign to raise funds to pay the compensation awards in full from Catholic parishes and the Catholics in the pews, the Catholic schools and colleges and universities, the five Catholic hospitals, the religious orders like the Jesuits, and from every Catholic institution.

These various institutions did not necessarily cause the abuse, but it is a debt of the Catholic Church that must be satisfied to compensate for injured — and in some cases ruined — lives. The admirable history of the church is one of giving, of everyone making a sacrifice for the good of the church including the nuns who taught in the schools for $1 per day, if that.

We all need to chip in. If we do, the debt can be paid. We are all in this together.

— John C. Murphy, Baltimore

