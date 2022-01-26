Ravens could sure use Antonio Brown | READER COMMENTARY

I definitely think the Ravens should sign Antonio Brown to a contract (”Controversial WR Antonio Brown says he wants to play with Ravens QB Lamar Jackson,” Jan. 24). Despite all of his negative baggage, the man is a great football player.
However, I would stipulate in his contract that his salary will be broken down to a per-game wage. If he plays, he gets paid. If he misses games due to any misbehavior or league violations, then he doesn’t get paid. Plain and simple.
Sean Tully, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.