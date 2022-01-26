xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Ravens could sure use Antonio Brown | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jan 26, 2022 4:18 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown walks on the field before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
I definitely think the Ravens should sign Antonio Brown to a contract (”Controversial WR Antonio Brown says he wants to play with Ravens QB Lamar Jackson,” Jan. 24). Despite all of his negative baggage, the man is a great football player.

However, I would stipulate in his contract that his salary will be broken down to a per-game wage. If he plays, he gets paid. If he misses games due to any misbehavior or league violations, then he doesn’t get paid. Plain and simple.

Sean Tully, Baltimore

