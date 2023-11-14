Criticism of Israel not always an attack on Judaism | READER COMMENTARY

It is time that we declare unequivocally that criticism of the state of Israel is not anti-Jewish. Criticism of a government is not a condemnation of its people, and that is especially true of those who are not even citizens of that state (”Another war, another forced relocation. Why can’t we make room for peace on this vast planet?” Nov. 13).

The government of Israel is not the government of all Jews, and the state of Israel does not equal Judaism. For decades, many Jews outside of, and inside of, Israel have criticized the actions of Israeli governments with regard to the Palestinian people. That is not anti-Jewish.

Conflating criticism of Israel with antisemitism is a technique used to silence that criticism and to avoid dealing with the real issues. If you want to argue with those who criticize Israel’s actions in Gaza, then you should deal with what they have to say and not seek to stifle them by claiming antisemitism. The attacks on U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib and the humanitarian organization CASA Maryland are examples of such demagoguery.

Antisemitism is real, and it is to be condemned. But it should not be used to silence those who speak out against the actions of Israel in the West Bank and Gaza.

— Terry Fitzgerald, Baltimore

