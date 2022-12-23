Antisemitism rises when good people fail to act | READER COMMENTARY

I appreciated the perspective offered by Howard Libit (“Stemming the rise of antisemitism once more,” Dec. 14). He urged us to “shine a light on the antisemitism and hate around us and vow not to let it go unchecked.” I see what is happening in our country today as we veer toward fascism and am reminded of the time in the 1930s and the 1940s. Hate was prevalent in this country and in Europe, and refugees were treated with disrespect. We all must recognize when hatred abounds how quickly it can spin out of control. But this will only happen if good people fail to act.

— Janice Sevre-Duszynska, Towson

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.