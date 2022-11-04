Antisemitic comments are anti Christian | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, center, stands with Imam Abdul Hamid Samra of the Islamic Center of Greater Miami, right, as Rabbi Yisroel Spalter of Chabad of Weston speaks in Davie, Florida, on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 to denounce the antisemitic and racist graffiti that has appeared twice this month in Weston. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) (Amy Beth Bennett/AP)

The issue of antisemitism has bothered me for many years and I have decided to try and find out any answer that makes any sense to me (”Bret Stephens: Thank Ye very much,” Oct. 31). There are many people who harbor these hateful thoughts, keeping their feelings secret and many other are verbose and proud of the way they feel and do not hesitate to express their disgust for those they hate.

My question is how can anyone who considers themselves a good Christian harbor such feelings when they worship a Jew — some on every Sunday? In case such individuals are unaware (and it is hard to believe they could not be), Jesus was a practicing Jew. I would tell these antisemites to please be careful as your spouting such rhetoric openly shows your ignorant hypocrisy.

— Missy Foster, Hunt Valley

