Anti-abortion laws direct affront to health care privacy | READER COMMENTARY

The zeal of the anti-abortion lawmakers is such that they even want to criminalize mifepristone and misoprostol, medications used at home to end early pregnancy. (Victor R. Caivano/AP)

I write in response to letter writer, L.G. Conner from Ellicott City, who in their letter, “Abortion ends human life: That’s the Reality” (March 18) asks multiple questions, including the age old questions that conservatives harp on, to undo liberals on pro choice, “When does life begin? What is the definition of viability?” Those gotcha questions need not be answered by pro choice advocates. Abortion is a private matter. It is not for the state to control.

We have HIPAA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, and its major components are the privacy and the security of sensitive patient health information. All matters of pregnancy and abortion would come under sensitive patient information. The state has no business in that information, for the sake of criminalizing a woman’s decision to abort her pregnancy. Laws being hatched in Texas, Florida, Mississippi and other states, to be enforced, would lead to this private information becoming public and would shame and punish women for having agency over their own bodies. The zeal of the anti-abortion lawmakers is such that they even want to criminalize mifepristone and misoprostol, medications used at home to end early pregnancy.

Anti-abortion laws are a direct affront to a woman’s right to privacy regarding her health information, which is guaranteed to her under HIPAA. All arguments to the contrary are specious.

Usha Nellore, Bel Air

