Who is Rep. Anthony Brown to complain about technological shortcomings in state government? | READER COMMENTARY

Who could be better qualified to speak about shortcomings with state government technology than former Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown, the man who had over a year to lead development of the Maryland Health Exchange online portal (“Anthony Brown: Hogan is failing working Maryland families by not quickly distributing unemployment benefits,” May 5)?
He must believe Marylanders have very short memories to have forgotten this multi-million dollar boondoggle that eventually had to be scraped and rebuilt from scratch at taxpayer expense. Congratulations to Gov. Larry Hogan for quickly finding a solution to allow an unprecedented number of Marylanders to apply for unemployment benefits via a system that was never designed to handle such unforeseeable demand.
Rick Watts, Pasadena
