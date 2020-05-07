xml:space="preserve">
Who is Rep. Anthony Brown to complain about technological shortcomings in state government? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 07, 2020 3:37 PM
Rep. Anthony Brown testifies six years ago as then-lieutenant governor to the House Health and Government Committee about Maryland's health exchange. File.
Rep. Anthony Brown testifies six years ago as then-lieutenant governor to the House Health and Government Committee about Maryland's health exchange. File.

Who could be better qualified to speak about shortcomings with state government technology than former Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown, the man who had over a year to lead development of the Maryland Health Exchange online portal (“Anthony Brown: Hogan is failing working Maryland families by not quickly distributing unemployment benefits,” May 5)?

He must believe Marylanders have very short memories to have forgotten this multi-million dollar boondoggle that eventually had to be scraped and rebuilt from scratch at taxpayer expense. Congratulations to Gov. Larry Hogan for quickly finding a solution to allow an unprecedented number of Marylanders to apply for unemployment benefits via a system that was never designed to handle such unforeseeable demand.

Rick Watts, Pasadena

