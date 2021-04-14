What did O’s announcer do that was so wrong? | READER COMMENTARY

I thought the Orioles were better than this. So, for tweeting something nice, being glad to have fans back in the ballpark, Ryan Wagner get fired (”Orioles dismiss public address announcer Ryan Wagner,” April 10)?
Would someone like to tell me what is wrong with what he did, because I totally don’t get it. I have to assume there is more to the story than what was published in The Baltimore Sun. If not, then the Orioles management is way out of bounds. Count me out as a follower of the Orioles after this abominable decision.
Bill Ruff, Towson
