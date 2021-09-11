Twenty years after 9/11, do Americans still believe in democracy? | READER COMMENTARY

Many of my students were first generation Americans who came to our country to escape poverty and violence unknown to me. Much like my Italian, Irish and Polish grandparents and great-grandparents — who also once sat in classrooms as first generation Americans — they understood American freedom in a way that I took for granted. My students knew corrupt elections, dictators and hunger. They knew terrorist attacks on their own land such that Sept. 11 invoked a different kind of fear in them than it did in me. They fled their homelands for a better life, as so many of our ancestors have done. They fled for new lives, new opportunities, new freedoms. And because of this, their patriotism ran deep. Our daily Pledge of Allegiance had a different meaning to my students than it did for me; they recognized the symbolism of our flag, which I naively took for granted.