Altomare deserves some kudos for his labors | READER COMMENTARY

Let’s all thank Police Chief Timothy Altomare for his longtime terrific service to Anne Arundel County (”Transparency, accountability key as Anne Arundel looks toward next police chief,” July 26). He has been a devoted public servant. As a result, residents have been kept safer and secure in knowing that the police quickly and appropriately respond to their needs. He implemented more positive reforms in than most departments in Maryland.
I, for one, support law enforcement and will always work to provide for the protection of all of our citizens. Chief Altomare should be commended for his prevention and handling of potentially racially based violence. He is an example of the good and decent law enforcement agents who risk their lives to keep us safe.
Personally, I met some of his K-9 officers and their partner canines. The mere presence of these officers in crowds has proven to deter crime. This has been an amazing help to the community in searching for drugs, human scents, etc. As an important bonus, he encouraged his officers to take the dogs with them to schools so that young children could learn how to deal with animals properly and with tolerance.
We cannot afford to lose more great public leaders like Chief Altomare. Let’s try to work together as a community and support those good and decent officers who protect us every day. People should not be branded as a racist just because they wear a badge.
Stacie MacDonald, Annapolis
