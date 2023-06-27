Right-wing hostility toward gay community is strictly intentional | READER COMMENTARY

Opponents of a proposed flag ban silently applaud criticism of it during a meeting of the Anne Arundel Board of Education on Monday, June 26, 2023. The measure would ban all flags on school grounds except for the American, state, county and city flags unless a school principal declared they had "bona fide educational purpose." (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

A recent editorial in The Baltimore Sun discussed the proposal by the Anne Arundel County Board of Education to ban certain types of flags. You noted this ban appears to be targeted at Black Lives Matter and Pride flags (”Anne Arundel school board proposal could lead to ban on Pride and Black Lives Matter flags,” June 23).

The editorial stated that this ban is “extraordinarily callous” to be considered during Pride Month, adding that such is the “M.O. of the culture warriors on the political right.”

Please allow me to disagree. Callousness implies detachment borne from disregard of others.

I’m a 62-year-old gay man, and I’ve watched the right for decades. Their M.O. against the LGBTQ+ community is not one of callous disregard, but instead it is studied, deliberate cruelty that flows from a desire to suppress LGBTQ+ people in the name of religious liberty and the right’s perverse morals.

— Ed Schneider, Baltimore

