BARCS needs to reconsider some animal policies | READER COMMENTARY

Caroline A. Griffin makes excellent points about the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) in her recent commentary (”Baltimore’s animals are in crisis; city officials, business leaders and individuals can help,” Aug. 3). Chief among these is the inadequate funding BARCS receives from the city. The shelter is chronically overcrowded and services are at times necessarily limited. As she points out, the city turns a blind eye to this problem, leaving BARCS staff to make herculean efforts to meet ever-increasing needs.

But Griffin does not point out the terrible policies BARCS has developed that are, I believe, a direct result of this situation. Chief among them are the release of abandoned and friendly cats to outdoor environments without adequate support and the lifting of the checks on adopters that help ensure animals’ safety.

BARCS has been releasing abandoned and friendly cats in the city for years, as I and other animal rescuers know. I rescued a surrendered domestic cat who was released to the streets with no feeder or shelter. Recently, BARCS refused to accept two abandoned indoor cats because they had been neutered through a free “community cats” program. BARCS staff told me that these cats would thrive outside, even if they had lived inside since they were kittens.

To suggest that any cat, let alone an indoor one, will thrive on the streets of Baltimore is inhumane. Street cats spend their lives trying to survive, hiding from constant dangers and hoping for food. BARCS needs to have the resources to take in all friendly cats.

Further, BARCS has suspended any checks on potential adopters, such as calling a landlord or asking for a vet reference, in order to “increase access” for adopters. This policy is shortsighted and dangerous, especially for cats, who are adopted to kill mice or rats, to give away or sell, or even as pit bull bait. I myself had a half-starved cat left at my door who would not kill mice.

With more funding, BARCS would undoubtedly feel less pressured to refuse intake to any animal and could afford the needed staff to do appropriate checks on potential adopters. Hopefully, city residents will urge Mayor Brandon Scott and members of the Baltimore City Council to increase funding as soon as possible. Animals’ lives depend on it.

— Emily Chalmers, Baltimore

