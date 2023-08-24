Orioles need new local ownership, preferably entrepreneurs | READER COMMENTARY

I am a lifelong Orioles fan that is now able to watch them due to the fantastic job of rebuilding. For the first time ever, I purchased a 13-game plan over the winter and have been ecstatic about going to games and watching this exciting, young team. Until recently, ownership has done a great job of getting out of the way and letting baseball people do their jobs. It took time and resources to build a farm system that is second to none. This is where the good ends and the bad begins.

Just when the future looks brightest with the top farm system in baseball and the playoffs are on the horizon as the team sits atop the “AL Beast,” we get a reminder from ownership of what really matters: Money. Full stop. Enjoy it while it lasts, he says, because those exciting young players like Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson aren’t going to be hanging around here long (”John Angelos’ latest tomfoolery puts another damper on Orioles’ bright future,” Aug. 23).

Advertisement

Why throw cold water on the party, John Angelos? Say nothing and let the fan base enjoy the moment. Read the room. Here’s my take on the situation.

John and Louis Angelos are nepotism “nepo” babies. Unlike their well-known father, Peter Angelos, they have never created anything on their own. Like I told my kids, when something is handed to you, you don’t truly appreciate it. The Angelos brothers didn’t build anything through blood, sweat, tears and risk. By the luck of birth, they got to be billionaires. Nothing wrong with that. I wish I could have been born a billionaire!

Advertisement

You see it in John’s comments and actions that he isn’t an entrepreneur. No entrepreneur I know would start from the premise of “we don’t have the money to pay all these guys!” The word, “can’t,” isn’t in an entrepreneur’s lexicon. It’s a problem to be overcome and solved. He’s defeated before he even starts. You know why? Because he’s never built anything, it was his birthright.

Look across the parking lot to the Ravens for an example of a franchise that is the envy of most teams. I know the economics of the two sports are different, but the underlying mindset is different. Did you ever hear Ravens majority owner Stephen J. Bisciotti wringing his hands on how he was going to pay Lamar Jackson? No. Bisciotti is an uber-entrepreneur that built a billion-dollar business from the ground up. Problems are opportunities waiting to happen. Oh, and Bisciotti took the “free” $600 million from the state of Maryland and signed a long-term lease. He knows what it takes to earn $600 million because he has done it before. For John, $600 million isn’t enough. Why? Because he doesn’t really know what it takes to create or earn $600 million from scratch.

Shouldn’t John take that attitude that I’m going to “the guy who cracks the code” on how to be a successful small market team that wins championships and can pay a core of players? That’s what a true entrepreneur would do. No, instead he wants to be Milwaukee or Tampa Bay. Why? They don’t win World Series! Never have! Never!

Frankly, I have had enough of the Angelos family. Baltimore has had enough of them, too. Thirty years of them is enough. I remember we were ecstatic that a local guy bought the team. Careful what you ask for! The family should do us all a favor and sell the Orioles to someone that wants to crack the code and restore the Orioles to their past glory.

— Sean Dean, Towson

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.