Let’s hear more about Orioles’ finances | READER COMMENTARY

On Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, Baltimore Orioles and MASN Chairman and CEO John Angelos was joined by Mayor Brandon Scott at Camden Yards for an announcement that the Orioles will donate $5 million to the CollegeBound Foundation over a five-year period. He also promised journalists in attendance, "I’ll show you the financials of the Orioles" next week. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

The Baltimore Sun reported that Orioles CEO John Angelos said on Monday he was willing to open the financial records of the team “next week” (”Orioles CEO John Angelos’ unwillingness to answer questions just creates more of them for ‘next week,’” Jan. 18). I would like to see those “financials” that Angelos mentioned although I am skeptical if they will actually be released. But after scolding reporters on a 5-minute rant for bringing up the subject on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he needs to deliver on the promise he made.

I wanted to remind Angelos to include the financials from MASN and don’t forget all that TV money the Orioles received from the league. I can’t wait to see the books “next week.” That’s January 23 through January 27.

Perhaps The Sun should send an accountant along with any baseball writers on that interview “next week.”

— Dudley Thompson, Girdletree

