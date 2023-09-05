Whose interests are served by Camden Yards spending? | READER COMMENTARY

Letter writer Paul Tiburzi (”A Camden Yards renaissance will serve all of Baltimore,” Sept. 1) references Boston spending $1.6 billion on the Fenway Park neighborhood and investments in the Battery where the Atlanta Braves play baseball.

Putting aside the question of what public needs are not met when gigantic public resources are spent on ballparks, what assurance do we have that the plans beyond the walls of Oriole Park at Camden Yards pushed by Orioles CEO John Angelos will serve the nearby community’s best interest, rather than further isolate us beyond Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the light rail line?

Advertisement

— Bill Marker, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.