The Angelos family will continue to be good stewards of the Orioles | READER COMMENTARY

Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos, middle, and executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias, right, celebrate the team breaking ground at the team's new Dominican Academy in October 2021. The 22.5-acre training academy will feature training fields, dormitories and educational facilities and serve as the hub of Baltimore’s Latin American development and recruitment efforts. (Courtesy of the Orioles)

The Orioles are an essential part of the fabric of Greater Baltimore and Maryland — and always will be. I am confident that the Orioles will always remain in Baltimore. We have the best ballpark in Major League Baseball, a devoted fan base and strong political support from the governor, mayor and General Assembly, as shown by the passage of the recent Camden Yards financing legislation.

The spectacular success of the Paul McCartney concert at Oriole Park showed Baltimore at its best. The Ravens will soon host the Arsenal-Everton, Navy-Notre Dame and Army-Navy games M&T Bank Stadium. We have one of the best sports complexes in the country, superbly run by the Maryland Stadium Authority.

As for the Orioles, I have the greatest respect for John Angelos and for the Angelos family. They have been, and will continue to be, good stewards of the team. We can take comfort in their commitment that the team will remain in Baltimore. In the meantime, I encourage everyone to get out to Oriole Park often to see a scrappy, competitive team with another winning run soon to come. See you at the ballpark, and Go O’s!

— Paul A. Tiburzi, Baltimore

The writer is vice chair and former chair of the Greater Baltimore Committee.

